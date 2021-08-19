New SLO County Mobile Food Retailer kicks off their Community Giving Program

ATASCADERO — The Sandwich Truck, a new mobile food retailer that provides a variety of sandwiches and lunch items primarily to tasting rooms in the Paso Robles Wine Country, has selected El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) as the first recipient of their newly established community giving program.

The husband and wife team Kathryn Trimmer-Westcott and Richard Westcott came to Paso Robles after 15 years of visiting as tourists in the region.

“We’ve always loved visiting this community; the people are so warm and very supportive,” said Richard, “my wife and I knew this was the right place to start our business, and we knew we wanted to find a way to give back to the community.”

After their opening weekend in May of this year, they thought that any fresh leftover foods would benefit the ECHO shelter in Atascadero. After meeting with ECHO, touring the facility (including the newly opened Must! Charities Commercial Kitchen and Workforce Development Center), they knew ECHO was an organization they wanted to support wholeheartedly and have since pledged to donate their daily tips in addition to the fresh leftover food.

Since May, The Sandwich Truck has donated hundreds of sandwiches and salads to the ECHO shelter in Atascadero and has collected close to $1,200 in tip money toward their first donation.

The company intends to make a donation every quarter to ECHO as well as other organizations needing assistance and support.

“The community has given us so much and has been so warm and welcoming that we really love being able to give,” Kathryn stated.

To learn how to become a recipient of their community giving program or book The Sandwich Truck for your next event, please visit thesandwichtruck.com or contact Richard Westcott at (805)296-1101.

About The Sandwich Truck

The Sandwich Truck is part of Trimcott Group, LLC, wholly owned by Richard Westcott and Kathryn Trimmer-Westcott, and operates out of the Atascadero area, serving hospitality and tourism businesses in Northern SLO county. The Sandwich Truck partners with Colony Market & Deli, who make the sandwiches and salads. For more information about The Sandwich Truck, visit thesandwichtruck.com.

