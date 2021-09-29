Apply now to receive your California State Park Adventure Pass

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the Natural Resources Agency today announced the opportunity for fourth graders to apply for a free California State Parks Adventure Pass. Effective immediately, they can apply for the pass that will give them the opportunity to explore 19 select state parks free for a full year.

“The California State Park Adventure Pass is an incredible new program that will help promote a healthier, more equitable California for all—a California where every child has the opportunity to explore, learn and benefit from our state’s natural wonders,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Championed by the First Partner, whose California for All Kids initiatives support children’s physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being, the California State Park Adventure Pass Program expands the opportunity for fourth graders and their families to enjoy the benefits of connecting with nature, with each other and with their communities.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Applying for the free pass online is simple. All that is needed is a name, address, phone number, and email address. For individuals who do not have access to a smartphone, computer, or printer, and/or do not have an email address to use when applying online, they can still apply for a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass Sales Office—click here for a list of locations—or by calling (800) 444-7275. For detailed information on the program and the list of participating park units, please visit parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass.

Assembly Bill 148, signed by Governor Newsom in July, established the California State Park Adventure Pass Program, a three-year pilot program that waives day-use entrance fees to 19 state parks for fourth graders and their families for a full year. Earlier this year, the governor also signed Senate Bill 129, legislation that includes $5.6 million to fund the new Pass program.

When determining which park units would be selected to participate in the pilot program, State Parks reviewed several factors, including a diverse list of park units that span the state geographically. By spreading the park units throughout the state, the department will be able to maximize participation by limiting the distance that would need to be traveled to the nearest participating park. State Parks was also mindful of including a diverse collection of park units in terms of park features. The final list includes beaches, museums, redwoods, off-highway vehicle recreation, hiking trails, and important cultural history.

The State of California believes in the right of all Californians to have access to recreational opportunities and enjoy the cultural, historical, and natural resources found across the state. Too many Californians cannot access the state’s parks, beaches, and outdoor spaces, nor the state’s array of museums and cultural and historical sites. Given this, the California Natural Resources Agency and California State Parks are prioritizing efforts to expand all Californians’ access to parks, open space, nature, and cultural amenities. This priority requires reshaping funding and programs to expand opportunities to enjoy these places. Doing so advances Governor Gavin Newsom’s strong personal commitment to building a “California for All.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...