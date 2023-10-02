PASO ROBLES — A fundraiser by the Paso Robles chapter of PEO International — Philanthropic Educational Organization — a nonprofit whose mission is “Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars,” will again take place for the month of October with over 70 participating retail and service partners in the greater Paso Robles area.

“Proceeds from the sale of Star Cards benefit PEO International and more specifically the Paso Robles chapter’s Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund,” explained Barbara Sefton, Star Card chair. “These scholarships benefit our North San Luis Obispo County women who are attending college, trade schools, or returning to school to improve themselves gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families. Since 2002, Paso Robles’ PEO Chapter HL has helped over 60 women with awards totaling more than $153,000 in financial support.”

The Paso Robles PEO chapter is selling numbered Star Card for $50, entitling the purchaser to a 20 percent discount on select merchandise and services at 70 plus local partners for the month of October. To purchase a Star Card, visit PEOpaso.org. The website also provides a link to EventBrite for purchases of Electronic Star Cards for $50 plus a $5 handling fee. Participating Star Card merchants and businesses include wineries, beer gardens, restaurants and specialty foods, health and fitness, clothing and jewelry, florists and nurseries, spas and salons, gifts and art, and automotive services.

The Paso Robles chapter of PEO focuses on helping women in north San Luis Obispo County. The endowed Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund provides need-based scholarships for residents and high school graduates with a minimum 2.8 GPA or GED equivalent who can attend a school of their choice. The Paso Robles chapter also helps direct candidates to apply to PEO’s seven California state and PEO International’s six scholarship, grant and loan programs.

PEO celebrates the advancement of women, educates women through scholarships, grants, loans and stewardship of Cottey College (Nevada, Missouri), and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations. Its efforts are grounded in the belief that when women are supported in their educational efforts, a lasting positive impact is created on families, communities, and countries around the globe.

Founded in 1869, PEO International is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters and more than 372,000 members. As of April, PEO has provided over $415 million in financial assistance to more than 122,000 women across North America to pursue their educational goals.

Membership in PEO is open to women 18 years old and older, and scholarship applicants are encouraged to research PEO scholarships, grants and loans available to North SLO County, California state and US residents at PEOpaso.org. For more information or questions about PEO and PEO Chapter HL’s Star Card, visit PEOpaso.org or email starcard@PEOpaso.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...