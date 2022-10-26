San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking donations for their Christmas Bicycle Giveaway

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been giving away bicycles during the holiday season. And in that spirit of giving, they are currently seeking donations for our Christmas Bicycle Giveaway. This program was created to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo County. Due to the generosity of those in our community, the program has continued to be a big success.

The Sheriff’s Office Honor Farm is the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair. Inmates who are housed at the Honor Farm make the repairs. The program instills in the inmates a positive work ethic, self-respect, and a sense of worth to the community.

As a result of the pandemic, replacement parts and accessories are still in short supply. They are seeking the public’s help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts. They will be accepting adult bicycles, but we prefer children’s bicycles since they are in high demand.

If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, please e-mail: sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas Bicycle Application or visit the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website at slosheriff.org and click on Resources at the top of our homepage and then Forms and Applications on the drop down menu. All applications are due by Nov. 18. This year’s Christmas Bicycle Giveaway will take place on Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, Rita’s Rainbows, Bike SLO County, The Sandlot Group of San Luis Obispo, and Target for their continued support and donations to the Sheriff’s Bike Program. Individuals and businesses who wish to donate children’s bicycles or new helmets in their original packaging can bring them to any of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol stations or to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm located on Highway 1.

If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the purchase of bikes, parts or helmets, please send a check to Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation Attn: Bicycle Fund P.O. Box 3752 San Luis Obispo, CA 93403

