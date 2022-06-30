MP Health offering free bilingual counseling for parents and caregivers with children 6 and younger

SAN LUIS OBISPO — First 5 San Luis Obispo County has awarded MP Health a $53,000 contract to provide free bilingual (English/Spanish) support counseling services for parents and caregivers of children ages 6 years and under in San Luis Obispo County. The program originated as an emergency response effort to address stressors and emotional challenges prompted or amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic; it will now continue through at least June 2023.

“At First 5, we frequently hear that parents need someone to talk to about stress, life challenges, and other mental health issues, but the cost or access to this type of service is often out of reach for many of them. We hope this program will be a support for all parents, but especially those most in need,” said First 5 SLO County Executive Director Wendy Wendt. “This funding reflects our commitment to providing equitable services to help support family resilience.”

MP Health is based in Santa Barbara County and has a satellite office in Atascadero for in-person visits while also offering video sessions. MP Health provides a variety of mental health services to individuals and couples. The agency addresses a wide range of issues such as anxiety, depression, grief and loss, PTSD, attachment disorders, and substance abuse.

“We know that parenting is hard, and the last two years have made it even harder,” said MP Health Owner/Director Silvia Wasjutin. “Our goal is to meet parents where they are at and give them the support they need to be able to take care of themselves and their families. Sometimes just having someone to talk to makes a big difference.”

Any parent or caregiver with children under 6 years of age in SLO County seeking support can connect with MP Health at (805) 253-2547.

About First 5 San Luis Obispo County

First 5 is a proud leader in the collective effort to support young children, both at the state and local level. We are an independent public agency created in 1998 by California’s Proposition 10, a voter-approved initiative that added a 50-cent tax on tobacco products. This revenue provides a dedicated source of funding for programs that serve children from prenatal development through age five and their families. From health to education to family support, our work intersects all aspects of life for children ages 0-5.

