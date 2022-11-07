This year, checks and individual donations went to seniors and veterans

TEMPLETON — On the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, outside of the RE/MAX Success Offices in Templeton, real estate agents and this year’s recipients of RE/MAX Sucess’s charity donations gathered to hand out and receive checks. Six charities involved in helping seniors and veterans in the county, as well as 36 individuals, were gifted over $64,000 between them.

“We had some great organizations fill out some grants for us. Based on grant applications we received, we divvied out the funds. We raised over $64,000 at our event,” said RE/MAX real estate agent Rebecca Repetto.

RE/MAX Success formed their nonprofit Success Charities two years ago so that they could give back to the community. This year their charity event happened at Castoro Cellars on Sept. 1. Over 200 people attended the event with a live auction. It was there that over $64,000 was raised.

“Last year, we were able to give back over $40,000 to local sports and youth sports in the area,” Repetto said. “This year we chose to select seniors and veterans because we feel like they’ve given so much to our community. It’s their time to give some love back from us.”

This year’s local organizations chosen after submitting grants were Honor Flight Central Coast, which received $10,000. Operation Surf, who received $10,000. Mighty Oaks, who received $5,000. Paso Robles Senior Center, which received $4,000. SLO Village, who received $2,500. SLO County Veteran Outreach, who received $1,000.

“We also had a lot of seniors apply individually, so we were able to divvy out funds that way,” stated Repetto of the 36 individuals who also received donations.

“This is awesome. This will help us take 10 veterans back to Washington, D.C., so they can see the memorials that were built in their honor,” said Honor Flight Chairperson Bear McGill. “We’re just so thankful for Success Charities and Elissa Williams [owner of RE/MAX Success] for doing this because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them and without the rest of the people that donate to our organization to make sure that these veterans get the recognition that they deserve that they never got.”

The nonprofit Mighty Oaks, which is a faith-based program that supports and works with veterans, active duty military, and first responders, giving them post-trauma care, also received a check on Oct. 26.

“A donation of this size will sponsor two veterans or first responders to our weekly legacy programs. Our programs are 100 percent free to the participants,” said Mighty Oaks West Coast Regional Facilitator Jamie Warner.

Repetto added that one of the reasons she wanted to join the RE/MAX Success team in Templeton was because of how much they give back to the community.

“It’s so nice to be able to put it [money] in the hands of people who are in need,” she added.

RE/MAX real estate agents Elissa Williams, JoAne Calderon, Scott Ehrke, Waylon and Teigan McGill, Bear McGill with Honor Flight, Hilary Krohn, Sue Kretzu, John Donaldson, Lorelei Komm, Brian Thorndyke, Laurie Miller, Rebecca Repetto and Success Charities board member Darryl Stolz. Photo by Quan Do (From left) RE/MAX real estate agents JoAne Calderon, Scott Ehrke, Rebecca Repetto, Hilary Krohn, Jamie Warner from Mighty Oaks, John Donaldson, Sue Kretzu, Brian Thorndyke, Laurie Miller, Success Charities board member Darryl Stolz, and Lorelei Komm. Photo by Quan Do. Success Charities board member Darrly Stolz (far left) and RE/MAX real estate agent Brian Thorndyke (far right) with Operation Surf recipients. Photo by Quan Do. (From left) RE/MAX real estate agents John Donaldson, JoAne Calderon, Laurie Miller, Scott Ehrke, Rebecca Repetto, Hilary Krohn, recipient from SLO Village, Brian Thorndyke, Sue Kretzu, Lisa Vore-Pugh, Lorelei Komm, and Success Charities board member Darryl Stolz. Photo by Quan Do. (From left) RE/MAX real estate agents JoAne Calderon, Scott Ehrke, Elissa Williams, John Donaldson, two recipients from the Senior Center, and Hilary Krohn. (In the back behind them), Sue Kretzu, Laurie Miller, Brian Thorndyke, Lorelei Komm, and Success Charities board member Darryl Stolz. Photo by Quan Do.

