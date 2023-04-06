Nearly $65,000 was raised to support Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast

NORTH COUNTY — With the sun shining, over 100 cyclists rode through the green countryside of Paso Robles in the 15th Annual Tour of Paso Bike Ride, supporting the Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) in Templeton.

Cyclists met early in the morning at Niner Wine Estates on Sunday, April 2, eager to get active for a cause.

Cyclists take a team photo during the Tour of Paso Bike Ride in Paso Robles on Sunday, April 2. Contributed Photo

“We were so pleased with the forecast and the weather,” CSC-CCC Executive Director Candice Sanders said. “[It was a]Beautiful day, sun shining, all the green, wildflowers, it was pretty.”

The ride had both a 50-mile and a 26-mile option for participants, with a gourmet luncheon and award ceremony at Niner Wine Estates once the ride concluded at noon. This is the event’s 15th year and one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

The mission of CSC-CCC is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones. They offer support through numerous programs “so that no one faces cancer alone.”

Tour of Paso raised close to $65,000, and every penny of the funds will go directly to the CSC-CCC. The money will stay in San Luis Obispo County and support families touched by a cancer diagnosis. Each participant had a suggested fundraising goal of $200.

The continuous rain that came through San Luis Obispo County the past two months did turn some riders away from signing up this year. Even then, 111 riders did come to show their support and ride in the pleasant and very welcomed sunny weather.

“It is so great to get out there. I think everyone who comes to this event is in such a great mood,” said Sanders, who is a cancer survivor herself. “There are a lot of friendships that start with this ride.”

This year’s fundraiser featured new branding with bright poppy flowers — very appropriate for the color spring Paso Robles has this year. Sanders notes that while she couldn’t find anyone who rode all 15 years, there are some riders who have participated in 13 Tour of Paso rides.

“It was definitely a milestone year for us,” she adds.

Since the beginning, CSC-CCC has supported anyone in the county whose family has been touched by cancer, whether it is the patients themselves or their family members.

“We had a couple of teams who went above and beyond with their fundraising,” said Sanders.

At The Tour of Paso on Sunday, awards were given out for the top fundraising team and top individual fundraiser. The award for Top Fundraising Team went to Saxum Vineyards, who brought in over $13,000 in donations. The award for Top Individual Fundraiser went to Kathy Stone, raising close to $2,000.

This year’s major sponsors for the ride were Saxum Vineyards, Terry and Pebble Smith, David and Nancy Lacey, and Niner Wine Estates.

More information on Tour of Paso and the CSC-CCC can be found here tourofpaso.org.

