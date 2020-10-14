Morgen Benevedo has been selected to serve as the next Executive Vice President of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH). He is taking over from Ken Trigueiro, who was recently promoted to CEO. Benevedo most recently served as the Director of Multifamily Housing Development for PSHH.

Morgen Benevedo

“I am very excited that we had an opportunity to promote an extremely qualified employee to this position” said CEO Ken Trigueiro. “As a Certified Project Management Professional, Morgen has an incredible ability to manage teams and projects of all sizes and will be of incredible benefit to the entire organization and every department.”

Originally from Tulare County, in the Central Valley, Benevedo brings to his new role as Executive Vice-President seven years of service with PSHH and extensive experience in the public sector. This experience includes land use planning for the municipalities of Lompoc and Santa Maria and project management in the aerospace manufacturing industry. Earning his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Cal Poly State University, SLO, he also holds an MBA from the University of La Verne.

Well-known as a barbecue aficionado, music, and sports fan, he and his wife reside in Orcutt, California.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless.

It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program with over 1,200 homes completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages nearly 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members.

For more information, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone 805-781-3088.

