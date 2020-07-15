Tickets to the Event are Free with Watch Parties Available for Purchase in August

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – The 6th annual Wine Women & Shoes benefiting RISE will be held virtually on September 13th, 2020.

This event is a wine and food tasting, boutique shopping experience complete with raffles, silent and live auctions and a fashion show. Kick up your heels for an afternoon of fun and philanthropy, this year from the comfort of your home!

A virtual broadcast will be available through Facebook and Youtube and beginning in August, event guests can purchase Watch Parties to celebrate wherever they feel most comfortable. Watch Parties for 2-10 include wine from local vineyards, swag bags from our sponsors, and optional food. Watch Parties will be delivered by our friendly Soul Mates.

Looking to get involved? Community members and businesses can also support RISE’s Wine Women & Shoes by donating items to our live and silent auctions, which will start the week prior to the live broadcast. Or sign up to be a Soul Mate and compete to be crowned Sole Mate of the Year!

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle, bid on specially curated items at our silent and live auctions and soak in the season’s latest trends at our fashion show provided by local boutiques. This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, including: Bank of America, Coast Hills Credit Union, Glenn Burdette, Malik Realty, Mechanics Bank, Radiology Associates, AFX, Idler’s Home, and Dignity Health/ French Hospital.

“While COVID has thrown a wrench in our plans, we hope you’ll join us in celebrating our collective resilience with a little wine and fun,” said Jane Pomeroy, Executive Director of RISE. “With your support, RISE will continue to serve survivors, their families and loved ones in San Luis Obispo County for years to come.”

Tickets this year are FREE! Register online here. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting contact@riseslo.org.

All proceeds from the event benefit RISE programs that support survivors of sexual assault/abuse and intimate partner violence and their loved ones.

