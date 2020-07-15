County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO — To slow the spread of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health has ordered the closure of several industries in San Luis Obispo County, effective Thursday, July 16, until further notice from the State.

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that San Luis Obispo County has appeared on the watch list for exceeding the State’s criteria for its COVID-19 case rate. As a result, the following sectors and activities are ordered to close or limit operations to outdoor services only starting on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and must comply with State COVID-19 guidance for their industry:

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of worship

Indoor protests

Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov

Personal care services (e.g., nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, estheticians, and facial services)

Hair salons and barbershops

Indoor malls

“This is our opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County and we should each be doing everything we can to lower our case rate,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is discouraging news, but we do not want to see a surge in hospitalized cases here.”

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In late June, 34 new COVID-19 cases would have been considered a large number. Today, after reporting 70 on Saturday and 72 on Tuesday, it could be the beginning of a welcomed-downturn. Since July 1, the County’s total numbers nearly doubled, going from 611 to 1,112.

The County reported 386 active cases. Hospitalizations dropped by three from the previous day to 11 with six in intensive care. The County reported its sixth COVID-19 death late in the afternoon Tuesday.

Paso Robles had nine new cases. Its 269 total cases since the start of the pandemic is the most in the County.

Other North County communities saw little to no growth — Atascadero is at 112 after one new case, Templeton had four new cases to bring its total to 40 and Santa Margarita is at nine after one new case.

On Monday, July 13, the State ordered additional restrictions statewide to slow the spread of COVID-19. Bars, breweries, pubs, and brewpubs were ordered to close indoor and outdoor operations, unless they are offering sit-down meals outdoors and comply with guidance issued on June 28.

The following sectors were also ordered to close indoor services statewide on Monday and must comply with State COVID-19 guidance for their industry when operating outdoor services: dine-in restaurantsmay continue outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery services; wineries and tasting rooms may continue outdoor services and tastings; family entertainment centers (e.g., bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, arcades, and movie theaters) may continue to provide outdoor services. Drive-in movie theaters may continue to operate; zoos and museums may continue outdoor attractions; and cardrooms may continue outdoor services.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

