ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Printery Foundation is conducting an online auction of memorabilia and other donated items through Dec. 19.

Some of the items include a “Star Wars Return of the Jedi” standee poster valued at $725, newspapers from historic events, Life magazines, and many one-of-a-kind treasures.

The online auction is being hosted by 777 Auction Company and will close on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will help restore the Atascadero Printery into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and classroom space. The Printery is located at 6351 Olmeda Ave. in Downtown Atascadero.

There has been a lot of activity by the Printery Foundation lately. The Printery Foundation participated in the City of Atascadero’s Light Up the Downtown Holiday Celebration on Dec. 4. The historic Printery was decorated with lights synchronized to holiday music for a festive light show. The display and light show will remain until the end of December.

In September, the Atascadero Printery Foundation launched its Arts for All initiative to provide a variety of dance, movement, and art classes for all ages. These online Zoom classes are offered for a suggested donation. There is a survey to determine schedules and which classes to offer after the holidays. The list of available classes and the link to sign up are available at the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s website atascaderoprintery.org. There you can learn the latest information, become a Friend of the Printery by making a tax-deductible donation, and find other ways you can help restore an important piece of local history and give it a new purpose serving the community of Atascadero again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related