SAN LUIS OBISPO — Due to the upcoming holiday, San Luis Obispo County will not hold a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The next briefing will be the following week on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The briefings are held at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday and are live streamed on the youtube.com/sanluisobispocounty. The media briefings will also be posted when they are completed at facebook.com/SLOPublicHealth.org. They are re-aired in English on SLO Span, the Public Access Channel, at 8 AM, 5 PM, and midnight. You can watch the replay on Channel 21 or on your computer here: https://bit.ly/3bHee2t.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, Visit ReadySLO.org.

