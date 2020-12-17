Hello my name is Polly Manson and I have been a member at Kennedy for about 6 years. At that time I worked as a caregiver for the elderly so swimming was imperative to keep my body in shape and my mind alert
On November 13, 2015, I was involved in a horrific car accident in Paso Robles. Someone pushed me off the road and I ended up over in the Salinas River bed 40 feet down. No one seen this happen so consequently I had to spend 14 hours in my car trapped until I was rescued by some Caltrans workers who looked over the edge of the hill and saw my car this accident sent me to Fresno Regional Medical Center where I spent 21 days in their facility. I broke both my ankles both my wrists my sternum and my back.
Consequently these injuries kept me in a hospital bed for 128 days straight. I had been swimming before the accident. I got out of the hospital with a walker. I had only been out of the hospital about nine days and my doctor said that I can go back and get in the pool so that’s what I did the water is such a miracle for me. I’m not just one of the people who can go without being in the pool. The water helps my emotions on an even keel . Please consider the people who’ve had horrific injuries that use the water as a type of Rehabilitation to keep them moving . I can’t say it enough water is my lifeline the water helps my body to keep moving, and my mind from bouts of depression.
Thank you for your time, Polly Manson