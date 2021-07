Dear Editor,

In response to Connie Pillsbury’s “Sixty Years of Discarded Failures,” published Jun. 17.

I am in Paso Robles for my nephew’s wedding and saw your Thursday column. I am from the SF Bay Area and would never see such an opinion piece in a paper there. Your article was thoughtful, well researched, and true.

If you run for school board, State Assembly, or Congress, let me know, and I’ll send a check.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

David Crawford, SF Bay Area

