Suspect Found Hiding in Porta Potty, Arrested

ATASCADERO — On Jun. 30, at approximately 8:38 a.m., an Atascadero Police Officer was traveling near the area of US 101 and Morro Road when he observed a motorcyclist commit several traffic violations. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for the violations, but the rider failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit traveled on surface streets at high speeds and was ultimately terminated by P.D. for public safety concerns as the rider rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area. A passerby reported seeing the subject hide the motorcycle on San Francisco Road and flee on foot. Officers established a perimeter, and the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Air Support Unit was requested.

During a search of the area, Shaun Michael Riley, a 42-year-old resident of Bradley, was found hiding in a porta-potty on Azucena Avenue. Riley was taken into custody without incident. Riley was transported and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of Felony Evading, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Probation Violation.

