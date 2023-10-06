PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in October.

Book publishing event coming to Paso Robles City Library

Learn the 1-2-3s of getting published

The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to host a special literary event: “Book Publishing 1-2-3” with full-time editor and workshop presenter Laurie Gibson on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room. The class will explore ideas about growth as a writer, discuss how to approach and connect with industry professionals; review the pros and cons of indie publishing; and look at book promotion. Sprinkled throughout the session are exercises and prompts that can help expand horizons and reveal more compelling writing.

Gibson’s clients include 200 individual authors as well as organizations such as Stanford University, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Patagonia, Inc. She has presented this workshop throughout the state of California and has taught editing classes through UCSD and UCLA. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

The House of Broken Angels

Pulitzer-Prize finalist Luis Alberto Urrea at his best

Join the discussion of Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The House of

Broken Angels” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

In his final days, beloved and ailing patriarch Miguel Angel de La Cruz, affectionately called Big Angel, has summoned his entire clan for one last legendary birthday party. Among the guests is Big Angel’s half-brother, known as Little Angel, who must reckon with the truth that although he shares a father with his siblings, he has not, as a half gringo, shared a life. Across two bittersweet days in their San Diego neighborhood, the revelers recount the many inspiring tales that have passed into family lore and the acts both ordinary and heroic that have brought these citizens to a fraught and sublime country and have allowed them to flourish in the land they have come to call home.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

Cross stitch a turkey this fall

‘Bird of Courage’ next month’s adult craft

Crafters will enjoy making November’s Turkey Cross Stitch, designed by DMC, to enhance their fall/Thanksgiving décor. Registration with a Paso Robles library card opens Friday, Oct. 6, and closes Friday, Oct. 20. The pick-up party for craft materials will be Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room.

Perfect for advanced beginner or intermediate crafters, this project will allow participants to create, as Benjamin Franklin described the turkey, “a respectable bird, a true original Native of America, a Bird of Courage.” Light refreshments will be served. For ages 16+.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

