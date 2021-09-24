Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

One of the most encouraging doctrines taught in the Bible is the providence of God. God controls everything in the universe from creation to eternity future according to a divine plan. In Isaiah 46:10, the Bible says, “My counsel shall stand and I will do all my pleasure.” The apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians 1:11: “being predestined according to the purpose of Him who worketh all things after the counsel of His own will.” The theologians call God’s counsel or decree His plan that has rendered certain ALL PAST, PRESENT, and FUTURE Events. God is able to carry out His divine decree because He is omnipotent (all-powerful) and omniscient (all-knowing). God’s decree is more commonly known as God’s divine will. Because God’s will is loving and good, God’s plan and purpose for every believer is for his good and blessedness (Romans 8:28-29). God’s providence is the moment-by-moment execution of His divine plan and will. A believer is to know and do God’s will. (Romans 12:1-2, Ephesians 5:17). The apostle James teaches in James 4:13-17 that it is sinful for a believer to not live his life according to God’s will. Jesus was our perfect example who lived according to God’s will (John 4:34, 6:38). Doing God’s will becomes the sole purpose of a believer’s life. God will ALWAYS ENABLE and PROVIDE for a believer to accomplish His will. God’s will done God’s way according to God’s Word will NEVER lack God’s wonderful supply. These truths give a servant of God the absolute confidence that he will succeed in doing God’s will and work.

All of these marvelous truths applied to the life and service of Moses. God had a great plan for Moses’ life, and it was providentially fulfilled because Moses submitted to God’s will. God’s providential plan for Moses involved divine preparation. Born a slave, he became a prince who was educated and trained to eventually become a pharaoh. He was educated to read and write and know everything about the political, economic, and religious life of an Egyptian. This education would enable him to become Israel’s deliverer. Moses was trained to become a great leader and eloquent speaker. God prepared Moses to be an effective founder of a new religion for his Jewish nation. God prepared him to be able to write and record God’s moral laws in the Pentateuch (5 books of Moses). Moses didn’t become the great leader he was by accident. Moses providentially became what God had predestined him to be. Moses became one of the greatest biblical examples of what God can accomplish in a person’s life. A slave became a prince; a prince became a great prophet and political leader who became one of God’s greatest servants to ever live. God’s providence became a practical reality.

Lessons to be Learned

God has a providential plan for everyone and everything that exists. God’s providential plan prepares people to serve Him. God’s plan for a believer will bring him spiritual success in all that he does.

