Subject was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail

ATASCADERO — On Sept. 23 at approximately 5:51 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a report of a domestic dispute in the 7200 block of Sombrilla Ave.

Arriving APD units learned that Kevin Guevaranayo, 26 yrs. of age, of Santa Maria had arrived at the location in violation of a restraining order. Guevaranayo was acting erratic and threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife. He then barricaded himself in her apartment.

With the assistance from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Paso Robles Police Department, and the San Luis Obispo Probation department, a perimeter was established, and nearby apartments were evacuated. Contact was made with Guevaranayo through the closed door, and he refused to surrender.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Assistance was requested from the San Luis Obispo County’s Special Enforcement Detail. A search and arrest warrant was obtained by an APD Detective, and Guevaranayo was taken into custody by the Special Enforcement Detail at approximately 1 a.m. He was subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Threats, Brandishing a Weapon, Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, and Delaying or Resisting a Peace Officer.

If there are any questions, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...