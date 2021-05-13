Applications now being accepted for all local genres of music

PASO ROBLES – The Paso Robles Event Center announced on Monday, May 10, that the 2021 California Mid-State Fair is happening as scheduled.

The theme for this year’s Fair is “Can’t Wait To See You!” and planning is now in full force. The Mid-Sate Fair is looking to book singers and bands who wish to perform at the 2021 California Mid-State Fair. The Fair features multiple stages and is currently accepting applications for music acts in any genre, but primarily country, rock, pop, and soul.

To apply for the 2021 Fair, please visit the Applications page at MidStateFair.com.

The deadline to apply is May 31, 2021.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 21 – Aug. 1, and this year they are making up for the lost year and celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

Be sure to send in your applications today or forward the information to your favorite singer or band for the opportunity to see them perform on the prestigious stages of the California Mid-State Fair!

