In a time of need, the community of San Luis Obispo County shows up to help and offer support, and this time is no different.

On May 10, the community lost a local hero that gave his time and life to protect the citizens of San Luis Obispo, and on Monday, Detective Luca Benedetti’s life was taken tragically.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department Police Officer Association and the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team set up a GoFundMe page for the sole purpose of providing financial assistance to Det. Benedetti’s family.

Today, more than 2.2 thousand people have donated to the fund, and more than $363,841 has been raised, with over 100 people donating every few minutes.

The following is what the GoFundMe page reads:

“On May 10, 2021, doing nothing more than his job, the life of Detective Luca Benedetti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department was taken tragically and senselessly while in the line of duty. This is every law enforcement family’s worst nightmare realized. In moments like these, there are absolutely no words to convey the sorrow felt in the hearts of the Benedetti family, friends, and law enforcement community.

Luca left behind his beautiful wife and their two precious young daughters. As a community, we cannot fix this loss, but we can provide love, prayers, and financial support to those left behind tasked with picking up the pieces of this broken family.

Luca, age 37, was born in San Francisco to his Italian immigrant parents and raised in the Bay area. Luca moved to the Central Coast to attend Cal Poly, where he studied engineering, but his true career passion was found in law enforcement. Following his graduation from the Allan Hancock Police Academy, Luca began his career with the Atascadero Police Department in 2008 and was an officer with the San Luis Obispo Police Department since 2012. Luca was a proud member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team, and his brothers and sisters in blue could not be prouder of his accomplishments as a sworn officer, SWAT Operator, and, more importantly, as the man, he was to his family and friends.

Luca loved cooking, organic gardening and displayed his Italian heritage proudly around his neck. Luca lived for his family, and now that he has passed, we will do our best as a community, both far and wide, to help his family in any way we can.

All generously donated funds will go directly to Luca’s family as they navigate this very difficult time.”

