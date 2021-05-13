City Officials, Police and Sheriff’s Remember a Fallen Hero

San Luis Obispo Police Department

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude; thank you very much for the support during this difficult time.”

San Luis Obispo Police Department

Atascadero Police Department

“The Atascadero Police Department family would like to send our condolences and support to the Benedetti family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department. We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow. Godspeed, Detective Benedetti.”

City of Atascadero

“The City of Atascadero is extremely heartbroken over the news of the passing of Detective Luca Benedetti. Detective Benedetti started his career in law enforcement here in Atascadero and is remembered with great affection. All of us here at the City are grieving along with his SLOPD family, as well as with his wife and children, and we extend our sincerest condolences to them and all who are hurting.”

Paso Robles Police Department

“End of Watch 05/10/2021, The Paso Robles Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti. Detective Benedetti was a 12 year veteran with the San Luis Obispo Police Department. He is survived by his wife and two young children.”

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff

“The Sheriff’s Office is devastated by the death of Detective Luca Benedetti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Not only was he a fellow peace officer, he was a friend and colleague to many individuals in our agency. This is a small community, and Detective Benedetti’s impact, bravery, and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Detective Steve Orozco as he recovers from his injuries and to the families and friends of these two heroes.”

Santa Maria Police Department

“With heavy hearts, we send our deepest condolences to the family of San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti, and to the entire San Luis Obispo Police Department. Our thoughts are with Detective Steve Orozco as he recovers, as well as his partners, who came under fire as they selflessly served the citizens of San Luis Obispo.”

Salinas Police Department

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the SLO police department and the families of the officers involved.”

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters of the San Luis Obispo Police Department after two of their officers were shot in the line of duty today. Unfortunately, one Officer sacrificed their life for their community today.”







Santa Cruz Police Department

“In the last two days, these two heroes were murdered in the line of duty, serving their communities. Our thoughts are with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Stockton Police Department, family, and friends during this difficult time.”

Modesto SWAT Association

“Our team is deeply saddened by your tragic loss SPD and SLO PD. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of both Officer Jimmy Inn and Detective Luca Benedetti.”

Oakdale Police Department

“The Oakdale Police Department is saddened by the loss of two of members of our law enforcement family in the last 24 hours. On Monday, May 10, Detective Luca Benedetti with the San Luis Obispo Police Department was shot and killed while serving a search warrant. This morning, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Detective Benedetti was a 12-year law enforcement veteran. He leaves behind his wife and two children. Officer Inn is survived by his wife, who is also a Stockton police officer, and three children. We want to extend our sincere condolences to their loved ones, as well as their law enforcement families.”

California Association of Tactical Officers

“On Monday, May 10, Detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed as he and other detectives executed a search warrant. Detective Benedetti had served with the San Luis Obispo Police Department for 12 years. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his wife, two children, friends and Department.”

Folsom Police K9 Unit

“Our hearts are broken for our brothers and sisters of the San Luis Obispo and Stockton Police Departments. As we enter a week meant to remember and honor the fallen, two more heroes were murdered in consecutive days, simply for doing their jobs.

SLO PD Detective Luca Benedetti EOW 5/10/21, Stockton PD Officer Jimmy Inn EOW 5/11/21

Rest easy, gentlemen. We will take it from here.”

SLO PD Detective Luca Benedetti EOW 5/10/21

Stockton PD Officer Jimmy Inn EOW 5/11/21

Sunnyvale Police Department

“Another hero lost in the line of duty while serving and protecting their community. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of San Luis Obispo’s fallen Officer. We mourn your hero’s loss alongside you. These are the real sacrifices made by the men and women in law enforcement. May we never forget the dangers of this job and the men and women willing to sacrifice their lives for their communities.”

Placerville Police Department

“As we learned more about the killing of San Luis Obispo Police Officer Detective Luca Benedetti and his partner’s wounding yesterday, we heard that Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed earlier today. These senseless and heartbreaking killings of police officers underscore the dangers of our profession while at the same time highlighting the bravery and commitment our law enforcement officers have in doing their very best to keep the community safe.

Please join me in supporting the families of our fallen brothers, their friends, the agencies as well as the communities of San Luis Obispo and Stockton. May God comfort them in this time of tragedy.” Joe Wren, Chief of Police

Placer County Deputies

“Detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed as he and other detectives executed a search warrant as part of an investigation of a series of burglaries. Detective Benedetti and another detective were both struck. Detective Benedetti was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. Detective Benedetti had served with the San Luis Obispo Police Department for 12 years. He is survived by his wife and two children. Rest in Peace, Hero. May your honor and sacrifice never be forgotten.”

Fullerton Police Department

“The Fullerton Police Department is saddened to hear of the line of duty death of Detective Luca Benedetti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Detective Benedetti and another detective were both struck. Detective Benedetti was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. Detective Benedetti had served with the San Luis Obispo Police Department for 12 years. He is survived by his wife and two children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the family of Detective Benedetti, and the community in which he proudly served”

Clovis Police Department

“We have lost two heroes in the last 24 hours. San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti and Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn were both killed in the line of duty.

On behalf of the Clovis Police Department, we honor both heroes and send condolences to their family, Department, and community. Rest easy, brothers, we’ve got from here.”

Fremont Police Department

“Over the last 24 hours, California has tragically lost two peace officers to gun violence while serving their communities. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Jimmy Inn of the Stockton Police Department and Detective Luca Benedetti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.”

Phoenix Police Department

“Our thoughts and prayers are with San Luis Obispo PD as they mourn the loss of Detective Luca Benedetti. The Phoenix Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the entire Department and Detective Benedetti’s family.”

