TEMPLETON — The Templeton Unified School District met for a regular meeting on Thursday, June 16, where the Board of Trustees approved proposals for new portable classrooms at Templeton Middle School (TMS).

In preparation for full-day kindergarten offerings at Templeton Elementary School (TES), additional classroom space is needed. A classroom in the L-wing, utilized by both TES and TMS, will be converted into an elementary classroom.

To compensate for losing the classroom space for the TMS campus, the M-wing has an open space where trustees approved to construct a portable classroom. Trustees approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) to find the “best value” contractor. Foundation and site work will be included in the proposals, but the relocatable building will be purchased directly by the district.

advertisement

Additionally, trustees approved a salary update for the Templeton High School (THS) athletic trainer.

After reviewing the athletic trainer salary schedule, staff determined the district is on the lower end of payment compared to other districts in the county. Trustees approved the increase of five days to the work calendar with a schedule of 3.5 percent increments to salary.

The school’s athletics program is currently recruiting for a vacant position in the 2022-23 school year.

Updates were also made to the work calendar for the THS secretary and attendance clerk position. Trustees approved to reduce the work schedule from 232 work days to 227 work days for the 2022-23 school year. The change was requested by California School Employees Association (CSEA) members.

The reduction of days falls in July. This adjustment to the work calendar will result in a savings of $1,680 for the district.

Trustees approved an increase in their transportation fees. The transportation department operates a shuttle service from Vineyard Elementary School to Templeton Elementary School each afternoon. This service is funded through the sale of bus passes.

The proposed increase is to offset the rising fuel and labor costs. The transportation fee shall be waived for students with demonstrated financial need in accordance with Education Code 39807.5 or students with disabilities.

The increased price schedule is as follows:

First semester pass purchased:

Aug. 1 to Sep. 30 — $110.00

Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 — $77.00

Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 — $44.00

Second semester pass purchased:

Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 — $110.00

Feb. 1 to March 30 — $77.00

April 1 to June 9 — $44.00

Revenue generated from the sale of bus passes are anticipated to equal shuttle service operating costs.

The next Templeton Unified School District meeting is scheduled for June 30.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...