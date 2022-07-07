Nomination period to run for school board trustee is July 18 to Aug. 12

TEMPLETON — Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) met for a regular school board meeting on June 30, where they discussed the potential for a pool at Templeton High School and the upcoming trustee elections for the district.

Two trustee seats are up for election this November. Jan Nimick and Matt Vierra’s terms are both up for election this year. There has not been any confirmation on whether or not they will run for reelection.

The nomination period to become a trustee candidate is July 18 through Aug. 12. Paperwork is filed through the San Luis Obispo County Clerk’s office. New trustee service begins on the second Friday in December. For 2022 that date would be Dec. 9.

advertisement

For more information on becoming a board trustee, TUSD is directing people to watch a meeting from the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, available here youtube.com/watch?v=0JSnm1Us_HU&t=1162s

Additionally, the Trustees discussed the possibility of a pool for Templeton High School (THS).

The THS swim team is comprised of about 30 athletes. Since the district does not have a swim facility, it pays to use lane space from either private or public local facilities.

For the past 10 years or so, the THS swim team has practiced at the Kennedy Club Fitness location in Atascadero, Atascadero High School, and most recently at the Paso Robles Sports Club.

There have been community requests and a directive from the board to investigate alternative solutions, including the feasibility of the district owning and operating an aquatic facility.

THS Athletic Director Joe Farley and Director of Maintenance, Operations, Transportation, Grounds & Facilities presented the costs and pros and cons of renting a facility or building an aquatic facility.

The cost to construct a pool facility is estimated to be between $3 and $5 million. The yearly operation costs of a pool are estimated to be $143,546. The budget is calculated for a shallow pool (five feet at its deepest point), which is not compatible with diving or water polo teams.

Another option is the Templeton Community Pool located at Templeton Park. The community pool would require heating elements added to ensure teams can begin practicing in the colder months. The cost for adding the heating elements would be over three figures, according to Farley.

There is a possibility of a partnership with the Templeton Tennis Ranch, which is looking into building a pool. Their pool is looking to complete construction as early as spring 2023. Their pool would also be a shallow pool.

In the end, trustees provided direction to staff to proceed with renting facilities at the Paso Robles Sports Club for the 2022-2023 school year. Farley will keep in touch with the Templeton Tennis Ranch for the possibility of a partnership in the future.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11; however, there is a special board meeting scheduled for July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...