Students kept in classrooms temporarily on both Monday and Tuesday after notes found on campus

TEMPLETON — The adjacent campuses at Templeton Middle School (TMS) and Templeton Elementary School (TES) were put on lockdown for the second straight day Tuesday when a threatening note was found near the lockers at the middle school.

The note was found around 12 p.m., and as a precaution, students were sheltered in place while staff and the sheriff’s department searched the school.

A similar incident occurred one day earlier, as TMS and TES students were sheltered in place Monday for approximately two hours. Like Tuesday, that action was taken after a note was found, that time in the gym bathroom.

The shelter in place Monday started around 11 a.m. and was lifted at 1 p.m., according the the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Paso Robles Press received the following press release from Templeton Unified School District after Tuesday’s lockdown: “Similar to yesterday, a threatening note was found on campus mid-morning. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were placed on a ‘Shelter in Place’ and continued activities while school staff and Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted a search. No credible threat was identified, and the ‘All Clear’ was issued briefly thereafter.

“We will continue to be vigilant to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Law enforcement will remain onsite out of an abundance of caution. School staff and law enforcement will continue to proactively investigate this and any subsequent occurrences.”

After the schools’ first incident Monday, Templeton Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Asplund released a statement, saying that TMS staff were informed of “an unspecified general threat,” after which the students were sheltered in place and continued school activities.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Templeton Elementary School was also placed on “Shelter in Place” due to its close proximity,” the statement continued.

The sheriff’s department has an active investigation regarding the origin of the threatening notes.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

