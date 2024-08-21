TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District (CSD) serves about 8,500 residents by providing essential services, including water, sewer, fire, emergency services, solid waste, parks, and limited drainage and street lighting. The district is governed by a five-member Board of Directors, each serving staggered four-year terms. The board plays a crucial role in setting policies, establishing priorities, determining utility rates, and ensuring the efficient use of tax dollars. They meet twice a month and are compensated $150 per day for meetings or training, with a maximum of $600 per month.

Board members do not need prior expertise in the services provided by the district, but they must be willing to invest time in understanding the issues, preparing for meetings, and collaborating with other board members, district staff, and the community.

For the November 2024 election, only two candidates, incumbents Navid Fardanesh and Debra Logan, submitted their candidacy for three open seats. Since there are fewer candidates than open seats, there will be no election, and the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors may appoint someone to the third seat. The district is encouraging interested residents to apply for the vacant position. Applicants must be registered voters residing within the district’s boundaries.

Residents interested in serving on the board are urged to submit their applications by Sept. 23, and attend the Oct. 1 board meeting, where the board may recommend a candidate to the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

Applications may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465, dropped off at the District Office located at 420 Crocker St., or sent in via email to the Board Clerk at boardclerk@templetoncsd.org. For more information about Templeton CSD or the role of a board member, please contact General Manager Jeff Briltzat jbriltz@templetoncsd.orgor, call (805) 434-4900, or visit templetoncsd.org.

