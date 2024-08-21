PASO ROBLES — As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, the Cypress Fire near Santa Rosa Creek Road and Cypress Mountain Road, west of Templeton, is 100 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has affected 88 acres. Ongoing efforts include patroling the fire status overnight.

Earlier Report: Aug. 18: On Sunday morning, the Cypress Fire was reported at 15 percent containment. By then, the fire had also consumed 88 acres. Cal Fire had deployed 12 engines, two water tenders, one helicopter, three dozers, and three hand crews, totaling 80 personnel on site. Firefighting efforts included numerous air tankers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Original Post: Aug. 17: The Cypress Fire began in the Paso Robles area, burning off Cypress Mountain Drive, north of Highway 46. By 2 p.m., it had consumed 65 acres. Structures were threatened, prompting a significant firefighting response.

