PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, July 1, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services officially placed a new fire engine into service at Fire Station 1.

The new Pierce engine replaces the previous Engine 8191, which has faithfully served the community since 2013 and responded to 2,076 incidents in the past year alone. With the addition of the new engine, the department aims to enhance reliability and improve emergency response capabilities for the citizens of Paso Robles.

To commemorate this milestone, department personnel participated in a traditional “push-in” ceremony — a time-honored fire service ritual that dates back to the horse-drawn era. This symbolic act reflects the teamwork and dedication of those who serve.

This important purchase was made possible thanks to funding from Measure J-20, the supplemental sales tax approved by Paso Robles voters in 2020. The department expresses its gratitude to the community for its ongoing support.

For more information about Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, please visit prcity.com

Feature Image courtesy of City of Paso Robles

