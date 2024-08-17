PASO ROBLES — Cal Fire units are currently on the scene of a vegetation fire that broke out this afternoon in the Paso Robles area. Officials are now referring to the incident as the “Cypress Fire,” which is actively burning off Cypress Mountain Drive, north of Highway 46.

As of 2:00 p.m., the Cypress Fire has consumed approximately 65 acres of land, according to the Cal Fire website. Cal Fire has confirmed that there are structures in the vicinity of the blaze, prompting an aggressive response to protect lives and property.

The firefighting effort has been ramped up, with 80 personnel now on scene. The response includes 7 engines, 5 tankers, 3 dozers, 2 helicopters, and an air attack unit, all working in concert to contain and extinguish the flames. The situation is being closely monitored, and additional resources will be dispatched as needed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Cal Fire is urging residents in the area to stay vigilant and adhere to any evacuation orders or safety advisories issued by local authorities.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

FIRE ALERT: Cal Fire Responding to Cypress Fire in Paso Robles

