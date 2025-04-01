PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus invites the Paso Robles community to “Coffee with the Superintendent” on April 3, at 8 a.m. in the Boardroom at 800 Niblick Rd. This event encourages open dialogue, questions, and community engagement in district initiatives.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
Related Posts
PRJUSD Students are Back at School
November 3, 2020
PRJUSD Discusses Possible Relocation of Dual Immersion Program
January 13, 2022