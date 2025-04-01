PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus invites the Paso Robles community to “Coffee with the Superintendent” on April 3, at 8 a.m. in the Boardroom at 800 Niblick Rd. This event encourages open dialogue, questions, and community engagement in district initiatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...