PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police responded to a traffic collision around 3 a.m. Friday morning, Aug. 16, to report to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck near the Spring Street off-ramp in Paso Robles.

Reports say that an ambulance was called to the scene as well as CalFire after the semi-truck caught fire, spreading to the roadside and causing a small brush fire. The extent of the driver’s injuries have not been confirmed.

Caltrans cameras showed that at 6 a.m., the semi-truck’s back end was hanging over the guardrails. According to Caltrans, there is currently no estimate of when the northbound lanes will reopen.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...