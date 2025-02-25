PASO ROBLES — Are you prepared for an emergency? In the event of a wildfire, earthquake, or widespread flooding, emergency responders may not be able to reach everyone immediately. If disaster strikes, will your family know what to do?

The Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering a CERT: Basic Training Class, a 20-hour course beginning March 3, designed to equip individuals ages 15 and older with essential disaster preparedness skills. Participants will learn how to prepare for disasters, administer basic first aid, respond to hazardous materials, extinguish small fires, search structures for victims, and understand the psychology of disaster.

The class costs $40 per person or family and provides vital training to protect yourself, assist neighbors, and support the community in times of crisis.

For more information on dates, times, locations, and registration, visit NorthSLOCountyCERT.org

