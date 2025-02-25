PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services volunteers invite the community to a free garden workshop at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden on Saturday, March 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. at 641 36th Street, Paso Robles. Open to all ages, this event will explore California native plants, winter vegetable and cutting flower planting cycles, composting, beneficial garden insects, and more. No registration is required.

Originally built in 2014, the Uptown Family Park Community Garden has been dormant for several years. Thanks to local volunteers, it is now undergoing revitalization, with this workshop marking the first in a series of seasonal events showcasing the garden’s transformation.

“We are thrilled to bring new life to the community garden and create a welcoming space for learning and connection,” said Wyatt Lund, Volunteer Coordinator. “This workshop is just the beginning of what we hope will be an ongoing opportunity for residents to gather, grow, and appreciate the beauty of gardening together.”

For details on upcoming events, visit prcity.com/811/Uptown-Family-Park

