Molly Ringwald Project, a central coast band performing ’80’s pop and rock classics plays tonight

PASO ROBLES — Molly Ringwald Project, a central coast band performing ’80’s pop and rock classics, will kick-off the summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. in City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles. The five-piece band comprised of a group of talented musicians are local favorites known for their high energy, danceable show. The Molly Ringwald Project concert is sponsored by Firestone Walker Brewing Company and First 5 San Luis Obispo County.

Each summer, the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the City of Paso Robles collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park gazebo. Hundreds of locals along with savvy visitors flock to the park for great music, food, drink and dancing in a charming setting. Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights June 15 through August 24 (except for Thursdays, July 6 and 27).

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors alike,” commented Lynda Plescia, Manager of Recreation Services for the City of Paso Robles. “We are so excited for the fantastic and diverse musical lineup that we have planned this season. There’s no doubt that City Park is the place to be on Thursday evenings this summer!”

The 2023 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 15

Molly Ringwald Project (’80’s classics)

Sponsored by Firestone Walker Brewing Company and First 5 San Luis Obispo County

Thursday, June 22

Soundhouse (classic, modern rock)

Sponsored by Pearce Services, The Blueprinter & Graphics and Mechanics Bank

Thursday, June 29

Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock)

Sponsored by Rotary Club of Paso Robles, Pioneer Day Committee, Country Real Estate and Placer Title Company

Thursday, July 13

Santa Cruz Family Band (rock, R&B)

Sponsored by Mari Landscaping, Inc. and North Coast Engineering

Thursday, July 20

Carbon City Lights (pop, rock, soul)

Sponsored by First District Supervisor John Peschong

Thursday, August 3

Back Pages Band (classic rock)

Sponsored by Visiting Angels

Thursday, August 10

Incendio (Latin, world music)

Sponsored by Paso Robles Vacation Rentals and Oxford Suites Paso Robles

Thursday, August 17

Dirty Cello (cello led rock, pop)

Sponsored by Stifel Investment Services and Mechanics Bank

Thursday, August 24

Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

Sponsored by RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate (season sponsor), Cross Country Mortgage and

Pacifica Commercial Realty

Season sponsors J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer. Water and soda will also be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

