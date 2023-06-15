The Concert Series is presented by Five Cities Water Systems

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced the following performers for the 805 Beer Frontier Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the Fair and start at 8 p.m. The concert series is presented by Five Cities Water Systems.

July 19: Miss CMSF Scholarship Pageant (6 p.m.)

Come find out who is crowned Miss CMSF 2023.

July 20: Shake, Rattle, & Roll (Elvis Impersonator)

Watch Scot Bruce celebrate what made Elvis the “King of Rock and Roll!” He’s joined by his rockin’ 4-piece band as they bring you back in time to the electrifying musical excitement of Elvis in his prime.

July 21: Legends in Concert (Direct from London)

One of the longest-running and most-awarded shows in Las Vegas, Legends in Concert, will pay tribute to some of the biggest icons and luminaries in British music history, including Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, and Adele, together on one stage.

July 22: Ned LeDoux

The son of the legendary Chris LeDoux, Ned is carrying on the family tradition, but he’s also charting his own course, and his album Buckskin is the latest step on that journey. Ned says, “Never forget where you came from and show respect to people no matter where you are.”

July 23: Los Morros del Norte

Pure northern flavor is styled through the veins of these four very cheerful compas, who have a unique and original style.

July 24: Scotty McCreery: Scotty McCreery’s current album Same Truck contains his No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified singles “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” and his current single “It Matters to Her.”

July 25: A Flock of Seagulls

As well-known for their bizarrely teased haircuts as their hit single “I Ran (So Far Away),” A Flock of Seagulls was one of the MTV video rotation staples of the new wave era.

July 26: Ben Haggard

For fans of his late, legendary father, country music great Merle Haggard, his youngest son Ben is no stranger to the stage. In fact, he’s been the lead guitarist in Hag’s longtime band of the same name for the past eight years, since he was 15 years old.

July 27: Iam Tongi

The winner of Season 21 of American Idol, Tongi has over 1 million Spotify streams for the song “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Tongi is the youngest of five children and is originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.

July 28: Tyler Rich

Northern California-raised, Nashville-rooted Tyler Rich found his love of music gathered around a Christmas tree alongside family singing holiday classics and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Tyler has amassed nearly half a billion global streams to date and “The Difference” is a staple at country music stations.

July 29: The Original Wailers

See Al Anderson’s stunning lead work on such classics as “No Woman, No Cry,” and “Three O’clock Road Block”, that first alerted rock fans to the Wailer’s music. Andersons’ musical achievements with Bob Marley & The Wailers include the platinum award winning albums, ‘Live at the Lyceum,’ ‘Babylon by Bus’ and ten times platinum album ‘Legend.’

July 30: Shane Profitt

A salt of the earth Southerner with a straight-shooting swagger and kind smile, Shane Profitt’s musical toolbox is full of all-natural talent. His first country music hit “How It Oughta Be” is currently a Top 15 smash.

