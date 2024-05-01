PASO ROBLES — During the month of May — on each Tuesday only — Season Passes to the 2024 California Mid-State Fair will be sold as follows:

Buy one Adult Season Pass (13 years and over) for $70 and receive a second Adult Season Pass for free.

Buy one Youth Season Pass (ages six to 12) for $35 and receive a second Youth Season Pass for free.

Children ages five and under receive free admission any day of the Fair.

Season passes allow for entry into the 2024 California Mid-State Fair each of the 12 days.

Season passes can be purchased on the following Tuesdays: May 7, 14, 21, and 28 at the California Mid-State Fair main office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, during their regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online all day at MidStateFair.com. Please note that online purchases are subject to online order fees.

