PASO ROBLES — Wheels hit the pavement at full speed on Saturday, April 27, for the unveiling of the Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track. In the works since 2021, the pump track is the only one of its kind on the Central Coast.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Paso Robles REC Foundation, a community-based nonprofit organization committed to enhancing recreational opportunities within the city. Through extensive public feedback and collaboration, the foundation planned and funded the project, with a total investment exceeding $500,000 for design and construction.

Community Services Director Angelica Fortin explained the project was a reflection of the community.

“What’s really special about this project is that it was born in the community,” Fortin remarked. “The REC Foundation is a community-based organization that was able to gather a lot of public feedback. This has been five years in the making, if not longer.”

The vision for the pump track took shape with the design help of California Skateparks who is known worldwide for their work including the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark.

California Skateparks Lead Designer Kord McKinney was hands-on with the project and present for the ribbon cutting on Saturday. His background with BMX gives him an insight and enthusiasm for projects like the pump track.

McKinney shared insights into the design process and emphasized the growing popularity of asphalt pump tracks.

“We started working on asphalt pump tracks in the past three or four years,” he explained. “It’s a really popular thing that’s gaining momentum. As a lifetime BMXer myself, it’s something I’ve been passionate about. Building pump tracks and dirt jumps is a way to give back to the community.”

Paso Robles REC Foundation Chairman Chris Taranto explained the track’s role in providing recreation for the community.

“The REC Foundation manages the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund, which supported the funding for this project,” Taranto explained. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone in our community has access to recreational activities. The pump track is just one example of how we’re fulfilling that mission.”

The tracks are made up of small looping asphalt trail systems with rhythmically connected rollers and banked turns and are designed to be ridden continuously without pedaling. The track may be enjoyed by riders using non-motorized wheeled equipment.

“People in Paso really enjoy their outdoor spaces and I love that we want to activate our parks,” added Fortin who said even before the grand opening on Saturday, families had already been using and loving the pump track.

The pump track made good use of what was perceived to be an undevelopable piece of sloped land at Barney Schwartz Park overlooking the softball fields. The City and Rec Foundation have also estimated that the pump track will be fairly easy and cost effective to maintain.

According to Maintenance Services Superintendent Dwayne Brown, the city has a monthly, quarterly, and annual plan in place to care for the pump track, which includes checking the condition of the asphalt, ensuring proper drainage on and around the track, inspecting shade structures, and replenishing wood chips around the tracks as needed.

At the ribbon cutting for the Pump Track, Anzel and K-Man Cyclery donated the bicycle for the giveaway and provided a bike safety area for community members during the event. Eight-year-old Smith Boyle of Paso Robles was the lucky winner of the bike.

For more information on the pump track, visit prcity.com/1184/BSP-Pump-Track

Featured Image: Community representatives gathered at Barney Schwartz Park on Saturday, April 27, to officially open the new Pump Track with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left: Kathleen O’Connor (REC Foundation), Steven Anzel (pump track advocate/K-Man Cyclery), Kord McKinney (California Skateparks), Mayor Pro Tem Steve Gregory with dog Auggie, Pat Bland (REC Foundation), Jim Cogan (board clerk, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees), Chris Taranto (chairman, REC Foundation), Mike Rundstrom (REC Foundation), Ty Lewis (city manager, Paso Robles), Sharon Roden (Paso Robles City Councilmember), Diane Zannotti (district aide for Congressman Jimmy Panetta), and event host Angelica Fortin (director of community services, City of Paso Robles). Photo by Joseph Taranto

