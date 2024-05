TEMPLETON — Waste Management (WM) will allow customers in the Templeton community to dispose of additional waste on their scheduled service day between Monday, April 29, and Wednesday, May 1.

Each single-family residence may dispose of up to twelve 32-gallon bags or cans, not exceeding 40 pounds each. Bags/cans must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. on service day.

The following items will not be accepted: large bulky items, hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pressure-treated lumber.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...