UPDATE: At 3:30 p.m. on August 12, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement informing the public that 17-year-old Hailey Pardue of Paso Robles had been safely located. Pardue was reported as a runaway juvenile by her father and was believed to be in the Paso Robles, Atascadero, or San Miguel areas of northern San Luis Obispo County. Pardue contacted law enforcement after a press release was issued on August 11, asking for information regarding her whereabouts. She has been reconnected with her family.

Original Story

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 17-year-old runaway juvenile Hailey Pardue to check on her welfare. Pardue was reported as a runaway juvenile by her father on May 31. She was last seen on May 30 at approximately 2 a.m. Pardue is believed to be in the Paso Robles, Atascadero, or San Miguel areas of northern San Luis Obispo County.

She does not have a cell phone or access to money. In the past, Pardue has been located in transient camps and near or around Walmart and other similar stores or shopping centers. Pardue is possibly associated with 24-year-old Ryan Baker and may be living in the riverbed areas of San Luis Obispo County. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805)781-4550.

