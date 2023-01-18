The funding was necessary to begin construction this summer

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Housing Authority (PRHA) and Affordable Housing Development Corporation (AHDC) have announced the development of two new affordable housing projects located in Paso Robles. Both developments have been allocated Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funding, enabling them to begin construction this summer.

River Walk Terrace, a senior (ages 55 and up) development, will provide a total of 79 units consisting of 70 one-bedroom units with nine two-bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 626 to 885 square feet. One hundred percent of the units will be rent-restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The development will be a single garden-style building, ranging from one to three stories with an interior courtyard, and will include two elevators, residents’ center, fully furnished community room, a kitchen, laundry room, computer room, manager office spaces, BBQs, and community garden including open space on approximately 4.21 acres at the southwestern corner of the large commercial shopping center known as Woodland Plaza II in Paso Robles.

River Walk Terrace will feature a solar photovoltaic system including carports and roof-mounted structures and will be built to Build It Green® standards and exceed Title 24 requirements. The development is being made possible by the following financial partners: the City of Paso Robles, the County of San Luis Obispo (HOME), San Luis Obispo County Local Housing Trust Fund, Paso Robles Housing Authority, and the Federal Home Loan Bank’s Affordable Housing Program.

River Walk Terrace

Sunrise Villas, a family development, will provide a total of 69 affordable multi-family housing units consisting of 16 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and 23 three- bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 744-869 for one-bedroom units, 1,033-1,081 for two-bedroom units, and 1,197-1,369 for three-bedroom units. The project will include a residents’ center with a fully furnished community room, a kitchen, laundry room, computer room, and office spaces. The project will also have an open-air sports court, play areas, playground equipment, BBQs, and community open space.

One hundred percent of the units will be rent-restricted to residents with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The proposed development is within the new Vinedo Specific Plan located on an approximately 3.01-acre vacant parcel at the northeast of Fontana Road and Linne Road. Sunrise Villas will feature a solar photovoltaic system including carports and roof mounted structures and will exceed Title 24 requirements.

The development is being made possible by the following financial partners the City of Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County Local Housing Trust Fund, and Paso Robles Housing Authority.

The developments are expected to break ground in June 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.

