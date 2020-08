SHANDON — Caltrans will remove and replace striping on Highway 46 East from east of McMillan Canyon Road to west of Lucy Brown Road in Shandon beginning Monday, Aug. 17 and continuing through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Motorists will encounter moving and temporary lane closures in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 East from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Delays are expected to be minimal.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

