PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has set up a temporary cooling center in the Centennial Park gym located at 600 Nickerson Drive for the duration of the forecasted heat wave Aug. 14-17 and possibly longer.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to those without access to shelter or air conditioning. Pets will not be allowed inside the gym. North County Animal Hospital at 825 24th St. will take care of pets in need of relief from the heat.

Visitors must undergo a non-contact wellness check and wear a face covering (one will be provided if needed). Members of the same household may sit together. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian at all times. Capacity is limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Call 805-391-0988, for any questions.

