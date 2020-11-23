SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County 4-H program is facing state budget cuts and its voluntary management board is attempting to raise funds to fill the gap.

A virtual auction is scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. People can take part by visiting 32Auctions.com/SLO4H2020. Items are being added daily.

They have a no-cost prepaid 4-H debit card where 80% of the merchant fees are donated back to SLO County 4-H. To sign up, visit groundswellcard.com/ca-4-h-interest-page/. Once they have 50 people sign up, people can start using their card for purchases and raise money for 4-H.

Lastly, people can make a tax-deductible donation directly to the California 4-H Foundation at ucanr.edu/sites/4hfoundation/donate and designate the gift to San Luis Obispo County.





