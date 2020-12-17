Consolidation creates single organization focused on improving region’s economic future

SAN LUIS OBISPO — REACH and the San Luis Obispo Economic Vitality Corporation are consolidating under the REACH banner, uniting efforts to create a brighter future for the local economy.

The consolidation provides momentum and capacity for tackling the pressing issues of economic recovery and reinvention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and driving job and business growth over the long term.

“Coming together creates not only a stronger organization but also a stronger advocate for SLO County and the region as a whole,” said Trust Automation founder and CEO Ty Safreno, a REACH founder and board chair. “With the resources, strategy and robust network of staff, board members and supporters behind both these organizations focused in one direction, we will make even faster progress toward our goal of a Central Coast where current and future generations have the opportunity to thrive.”

The boards of both organizations unanimously approved the consolidation, with the transaction expected to complete in 2021. A selection of EVC board members will integrate onto the REACH Board. Additionally, a new advisory body for REACH composed of EVC board members and explicitly focused on SLO County will be formed.

REACH intends to develop a complementary advisory body for Santa Barbara County to support its regional focus spanning SLO and Santa Barbara counties.

“We’re excited about the possibilities this consolidation represents to address the needs across our communities through a unified vision and voice. The EVC’s 25 year legacy of serving San Luis Obispo County will continue under the REACH organization,” said EVC Board Chair Jolie Ditmore, President of Bay Consultants. “Working together and streamlining efforts will grow our collective impact on important EVC initiatives such as expanding broadband access, increasing child care and supporting our industry clusters.”

The REACH 2030 plan to create 15,000 new good-paying jobs over 10 years through six strategic initiatives remains central to the consolidated organization’s mission. Implementation of the plan, unveiled in July, is progressing.

