SAN LUIS OBISPO – Today, Monday, Dec. 21, the San Luis County Sheriff announced that two additional inmates and six additional Correctional Deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 in a continuation of the Jail outbreak that began on Dec. 10.

The California Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases that are believed to be linked. All those infected have been isolated. The affected housing units have been quarantined. The Sheriff’s Office is working with County Public Health to manage this outbreak; the source is being investigated.

These recent cases bring the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID since March to 17. A total of 20 Sheriff’s Deputies have tested positive for the virus: 8 Patrol Deputies and 12 Correctional Deputies.

These numbers reflect the rising number of cases that is being seen countywide. The Sheriff’s Office continues to adjust and enhance our health and safety protocols as new incidents are reported.

