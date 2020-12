On December 17th and 18th the Paso Robles Police Department CAT team facilitated a trash cleanup in the Salinas Riverbed. A local company was contracted and removed 14,700 pounds of trash from the southwest end of the riverbed at a cost of $8,400.00. Crews will again be in the riverbed this week cleaning the southeast end of the riverbed. This is an ongoing process until the rains limit our access into the riverbed.

Before.

Salinas River Cleanup, before. Submitted photo

After.

Salinas River Cleanup, after. Submitted photo

