The deadline for candidate filing for November 3, General Election, is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7. Seats are open in all the county’s schools, community service, special districts, and all cities.

Candidates for city offices must file with their respective City Clerk. If all incumbents for an office do not file by the August 7 deadline, non-incumbent candidates have until Wednesday, August 12, to complete the required paperwork.

The list of candidates who have filed for office can be found on the County Clerk-Recorder’s website at slovote.com. A list of contests, qualifications, and other information for candidates are available in the Candidate’s Manual on the website.

Anyone interested in running for office is required to call the Elections Office at (805)781-5228 to make an appointment so candidate papers can be prepared in advance to reduce the time at the Elections Office.

Candidates are encouraged to follow all health and safety guidelines (i.e., physical distancing, facial masks, hand sanitizer, use of personal pens, etc.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related