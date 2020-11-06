SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office, ahead of its 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, election results update, provided details on the remaining ballots by contest and district.

At the end of business on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Elections Office estimated 49,686 ballots were remaining to be counted — 47,197 vote-by-mail, 2,362 provisional and 127 election night non-processed.

Late Thursday, Election Office officials released more information on the remaining ballots by district and contest.

Remaining Ballots by District in North County

CITY OF ATASCADERO – 5,760

ATASCADERO SCHOOL DISTRICT – 7,177

CITY OF PASO ROBLES – 5,058

PASO ROBLES SCHOOL DISTRICT – 8,621 (Crosses into Monterey County)

TEMPLETON CSD – 1,398

TEMPLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2,126

SAN MIGUEL SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1,142

SHANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT – 193 (Crosses into Monterey County)

The number of vote-by-mail ballots remaining to be counted could change as more ballots arrive at the County Elections Office. Vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the Elections Office within 17 days of the election are eligible to be counted.

County elections officials must report their final results to the Calif. Secretary of State for the Presidential contest by Dec. 1 and all other state and federal contests by Dec. 4. The Secretary of State will certify the results on Dec. 11.

