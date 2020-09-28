PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District School Board Virtual Candidate Forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The Paso Robles Education Alliance is presenting the free forum.

The forum will be streamed live on PRJUSD’s YouTube channel — www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw.

Twelve candidates — incumbents Chris Bausch and Joan Summers, and challengers, Dorian Baker, Frank Triggs, Greg Goodman, Laura Parker, Ruben Canales Jr., Jim Cogan, Caitlin Vierra, Leonard Washington, Nathan Williams and Jim Reed — are running for four board seats.

PREA will be accepting questions for the candidates from the public between now and Sept. 30 to present live during this discussion. Questions can be submitted by email to info@goprea.org or by direct Facebook message at facebook.com/pasorobleseducationalliance. The discussion forum will be hosted by Danna Stroud.

PREA, the Paso Robles Education Alliance, is a nonprofit comprised of local volunteer Paso Robles parents. PREA’s goal is to support the district’s teachers and students in the form of teacher grants and graduating Bearcat scholarships. For more about PREA, visit GoPREA.org.

