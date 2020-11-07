No major changes in any North County races

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office released its updated Election Summary Report on Friday, Nov. 6. The General Election was held on Nov. 3.

None of the North County races changed significantly. Incumbents continued to extend leads and move closer to reelection. All of the races will be called well in advance of the results being official and certified later this month as the number of uncounted ballots dwindles.

As of the close of election night, 117,974 ballots were counted. According to Friday’s update, 134,774 ballots had been counted. The Elections Office estimates 33,404 ballots remain to be counted. The next update was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9.

Voter turnout for SLO County increased to 73.23 percent.

Vote-by-mail accounted for 127,333 votes in SLO County, with 7,441 people voting at polling locations. SLO County mailed a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered voter, but people had the option of voting in-person.

PASO ROBLES

As of 4:36 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, current District 3 Paso Robles City Councilmember Steve Gregory came in with 100% of the votes and ran unopposed for this year’s election.

District 4’s current Councilman Fred Strong led with 61.89% of the vote while challenger Jacob Allred trails with 38.11%.

The City of Paso Robles Treasurer had only one candidate running, Ryan Cornell, who received 100% of the votes.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District had 12 people vying for the four open seats. As of Friday, Dorian Baker led with 13%, Chris Bausch with 12%, Jim Reed with 11%, and Nathan Williams with 9%, respectively. Williams extended his lead over Jim Cogan in the race for the final seat to 44 votes.

As for Measure J-20, Paso Robles 1% Sales Tax was passing with 56.73%.

ATASCADERO

As of 4:36 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, current Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno was leading with 43.75% of the vote, Jerry Tanimoto was in second with 34.35%, and Josh Donovan with 21.9%.

Incumbent Charles Bourbeau and challenger Mark Dariz were in the lead for the two City Council seats with 28% and 24.91% of the votes, respectively.

Tori Keen narrowly trails with 23.38%, followed by Nicholas Mattson with 17.8%, and Bret Heinemann with 5.9% of the vote. Dariz saw his lead grow to 308 votes over Keen.

The Atascadero Unified School District School Board has three seats open, and as of now, all three incumbents, Mary Kay Mills with 26%, Terri Switzer with 26%, and Corrine Kuhnle with 25%, will continue on the board. Newcomer Vy Pierce came in at 22%.

As for the measures, Measure D-20, Atascadero’s 1% Sales Tax was passing with 59.34%. And Measure C-20 AUSD’s School Bond had 54.31%.

TEMPLETON

As of 4:36 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, incumbents Nelson Yamagata and Ted Dubost and challenger Mendi Swan led with 22.7%, 20.5%, and 18.5%, respectively, in the race for three seats on the Templeton Unified School District School Board.

The Templeton Community Services District has three seats open, and as of now, all three incumbents, Pamela Jardini with 31.80%, Navid Fardanesh with 31% and Debra Logan with 26.64%, were leading.

OTHER NOTABLE NORTH COUNTY RACES

• San Miguel Joint Union School District Board — In the race for two seats, incumbent Michael J. Sanders with 34.58% and Constantino Victor Delgado with 39% were ahead.

• SJUSD’s school bond, Measure I was leading with 54.05%.

• Shandon Joint Unified School District Board — Incumbent Flint Speer with 57.33% led Amy Russell with 42.67%.

• SJUSD’s school bond, Measure H, was leading with 62.56%.

• Ground Squirrel Hollow Community Services District — In the election for three seats, Allen Duckworth with 30.32%, Kevin McCamy with 28.11% and Scott Simons with 27.17% were leading.

• U.S. Representative, 24th District — Incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal (60.7%) led Republican Andy Caldwell (39.3%), based on results from the California Secretary of State website.

• State Senator, 17th District — Democrat John Laird (66.7%) was leading Republican Vicki Nohrden (33.3%), based on the California Secretary of State website results.

• State Assembly, 35th District — Incumbent Republican Jordan Cunningham (53.3%) was leading Democrat Dawn Addis (46.7%), based on the California Secretary of State website results.

• U.S. President and Vice President — Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 57.06% percent from SLO County voters while President Donald Trump and Mike Pence had 40.29%.

To see the full results for local and national, visit www.pasoroblespress.com and www.atascaderonews.com or www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder.

Remaining Ballots by District in North County

CITY OF ATASCADERO – 4,175

ATASCADERO SCHOOL DISTRICT – 5,174

CITY OF PASO ROBLES – 3,298

PASO ROBLES SCHOOL DISTRICT – 5,576 (Crosses into Monterey County)

TEMPLETON CSD – 1,020

TEMPLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1,574

SAN MIGUEL SCHOOL DISTRICT – 833

SHANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT – 146 (Crosses into Monterey County)

The number of vote-by-mail ballots remaining to be counted could change as more ballots arrive at the County Elections Office. Vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the Elections Office within 17 days of the election are eligible to be counted.

County elections officials must report their final results to the Calif. Secretary of State for the Presidential contest by Dec. 1 and all other state and federal contests by Dec. 4. The Secretary of State will certify the results on Dec. 11.

The update can also be viewed below or here.

