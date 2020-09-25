SAN LUIS OBISPO — This election, and the campaigning leading up to it, looks different than ever before and offers even fewer chances to get to know the candidates. With the election just over a month away, this year could bring significant political change to our region’s statewide representation.

On Sept. 28, the SLO Chamber is bringing the State Senate and Assembly candidates together to answer constituent questions in a dynamic, small group format from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, via Zoom. Registration required. Cost is $15 for Chamber members and $25 for future members.

Attending Candidates include John Laird and Vicki Nohrden (17th State Senate District)

and Jordan Cunningham (35th State Assembly District).

A debate between the Senate candidates will be followed by a live audience Q-and-A with Assemblyman Cunningham, giving attendees the opportunity to get to know the people who could be casting votes on legislation affecting housing, jobs and the regional economy for years to come.

This will be one of the few opportunities to hear one-on-one from the candidates.

SLO Chamber is partnering with the Morro Bay, Paso Robles and South Counties Chambers on the State Senate and Assembly Forum.

The event’s Lead Sponsors include: Cal Poly, Glenn Burdette, Mechanics Bank, Morris & Garritano and Pacific Western Bank. Supporting Sponsors include: BHE Renewables and RRM Design Group.

For more information, call 805-786-2770 or visit www.slochamber.org.

